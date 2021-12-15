Unseasonable Warmth Shatters Records Across Chicago Area

Chicago area residents were treated to above-average temperatures on Wednesday afternoon, and the heat wave smashed a slew of records across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the most remarkable temperature of the day was recorded at Rockford Airport, where the mercury soared to 69 degrees on Wednesday.

That reading not only set the daily record for Dec. 15, but also tied the warmest temperature ever recorded in the month of December at the airport, with the high matching one recorded on Dec. 3, 2012.

The city of Chicago also broke its record for daily high temperature on Dec. 15, as a reading of 65 degrees was recorded at O’Hare International Airport. While it isn’t the city’s official reporting site, Midway Airport also recorded a record temperature, with the high temperature hitting 66 degrees.

Other records were set in Waukegan, where a high of 66 degrees was recorded, and in Wheeling, where a 66-degree reading was recorded at the Chicago Executive Airport.

At DuPage Airport in West Chicago, a record high of 65 degrees was reported, while Aurora Airport in Sugar Grove also reported a record high of 66 degrees.

At the National Weather Service office in Romeoville, a record high of 63 degrees was recorded, and northwest Indiana also got in on the act, with a record high of 62 degrees recorded at Valparaiso Airport.

Here are some other high temperatures from around the area (new daily records marked with an asterisk):

Chicago (Midway): 66 degrees*

Chicago (Northerly Island): 63 degrees

Chicago (O’Hare): 65 degrees*

DeKalb Airport: 64 degrees

Joliet Airport: 65 degrees

Kankakee Airport: 63 degrees

Lansing Airport: 62 degrees

Morris Airport: 65 degrees

Peru Airport: 67 degrees

Pontiac Airport: 65 degrees

Rochelle Airport: 65 degrees

Rockford Airport: 69 degrees*

Romeoville: 63 degrees*

Schaumburg: 64 degrees

Sugar Grove (Aurora Airport): 66 degrees*

Waukegan Airport: 66 degrees*

West Chicago (DuPage Airport): 65 degrees*

Wheeling (Chicago Executive Airport): 66 degrees*

Wilmington: 64 degrees