Interactive Radar: Track Snow in Your Area With Live Doppler 5

The winter storm is expected to bring 4 to 7 inches of snow, with localized pockets possibly reaching 8 inches

A winter storm is slated to blanket the majority of the Chicago area Monday, with the region likely set to see its biggest snowfall of the season.

At 1 p.m., a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service went into effect for DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties. That warning runs through 12 p.m. on Tuesday. In McHenry County, the warning will go into effect at 4 p.m. Monday and also expire at noon Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory also took effect at 1 p.m. in Kankakee County in Illinois as well as Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana. Another will begin at 4 p.m. in Will County in Illinois and Lake County in northwest Indiana. Both advisories are set to last through 12 p.m. Tuesday.

