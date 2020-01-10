How to Drive Safely in Ice and Snow

NBC's Storm Team 5 meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rain, snow and ice conditions this weekend.

When bad weather hits, it's always best to stay off the roads. If you don't have a choice, AAA has important information to keep you safe.

In snowy conditions, AAA recommends:

Drive slowly

Increase your following distance by five or six seconds

Apply firm, steady pressure on your brake

Don't use cruise control

When roads are icy, AAA recommends:

Be careful on bridges and overpasses, they freeze before the road

Avoid unnecessary lane changes

Drive, turn, and brake slowly

During a skid, keep your eyes on the road, and don't slam on the brakes

Any time you're driving in cold temperatures, AAA recommends keeping warm clothing, food and water in your car. Drivers should also keep tires properly inflated and maintain at least a half tank of gas.