How Much Snow is the Chicago Area Getting? Here's a Look at the Projections

The Chicago area is under a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory as a New Year's Day system makes it way through, but how much snow you will see will depend on where you live and the path the storm takes.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect and when.

McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties

A warning began at 9 a.m. in McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties in Illinois.

It warns of total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches with wind gusts of up to 35 mph in the afternoon and evening.

"Travel could become very difficult," the alert states. "Blowing snow after sunset Saturday could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas."

The heaviest snow is expected to fall between 2 and 8 p.m.

The warning remains in effect for these counties until midnight.

Lake, DuPage and Cook Counties in Illinois; Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana

The warning begins at 12 p.m. CT in Lake, DuPage and Cook counties in Illinois, along with Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. Kenosha County in Wisconsin also has a winter storm warning at this time.

Snow, heavy at times, could also turn into blowing snow, making travel hazardous, according to the alert. Total accumulations of 5 to 9 inches are expected along with wind gusts of up to 40 mph in the afternoon and evening, particularly along the lakefront.

The heaviest snow rates are expected between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. CT Sunday.

Kankakee County

In Kankakee County, a winter weather advisory also begins at 9 a.m., warning of anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow. The advisory remains in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday.

LaPorte County in Indiana

A winter weather advisory is also in effect for LaPorte County in Indiana at this time. The advisory, which remains in effect until noon Sunday, warns of snow accumulations between 5 and 7 inches, with some locations seeing higher amounts, particularly those near Lake Michigan.

Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana

A winter weather advisory takes effect in some northwest Indiana counties, including Newton and Jasper.

The advisory, which remains in effect until 6 a.m. CT Sunday, warns of anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of accumulations as rain transitions to snow throughout the afternoon and evening.