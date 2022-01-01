Chicago Weather

Live Snowstorm Updates: Flight Cancellations, Dangerous Roads, Closures and More

A New Year's Day snowstorm started making its way across the Chicago area, bringing dangerous travel conditions that halted hundreds of flights and sparked closures in the city as it threatened to dump several inches of snow.

Here's the latest on what's happening across the area as the heaviest snow begins to fall:

3 p.m.: Winter weather advisory begins for some northwest Indiana counties

A winter weather advisory takes effect in some northwest Indiana counties, including Newton and Jasper.

The advisory, which remains in effect until 6 a.m. CT Sunday, warns of anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of accumulations as rain transitions to snow throughout the afternoon and evening.

2:50 p.m.: Huntley implements parking ban with more than 2 inches of snow on the ground

2:17 p.m.: Chicago Park District Closes Parts of Lakefront Trail

2 p.m.: Heaviest snow set to begin for some counties

For counties under the earliest winter storm warning, the heaviest snow is expected to fall between 2 and 8 p.m.

This includes in McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties in Illinois.

2 p.m.: Thousands of flights canceled

More than 1,000 flights were reported canceled in Chicago Saturday afternoon as a New Year's Day snowstorm made its way into the area.

By 2 p.m. O'Hare International Airport had reported 844 cancellations while Midway Airport saw an additional 273.

Chicago was reported to be among the worst in the country for cancellations on the holiday due to the wintry weather.

12 pm. More counties now under winter storm warning

The warning begins at 12 p.m. CT in Lake, DuPage and Cook counties in Illinois, along with Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. Kenosha County in Wisconsin also has a winter storm warning at this time.

Snow, heavy at times, could also turn into blowing snow, making travel hazardous, according to the alert. Total accumulations of 5 to 9 inches are expected along with wind gusts of up to 40 mph in the afternoon and evening, particularly along the lakefront.

The warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. CT Sunday.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect for LaPorte County in Indiana at this time. The advisory, which remains in effect until noon Sunday, warns of snow accumulations between 5 and 7 inches, with some locations seeing higher amounts, particularly those near Lake Michigan.

9 a.m.: Winter storm warning took effect

A winter storm warning began at 9 a.m. in McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties in Illinois.

It warns of total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches with wind gusts of up to 35 mph in the afternoon and evening.

"Travel could become very difficult," the alert states. "Blowing snow after sunset Saturday could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas."

The warning remains in effect for these counties until midnight.

8:30 a.m. Chicago transportation department deploys hundreds of salt spreaders

At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation announced it would activated its "Phase II snow program, deploying 211 salt spreaders in response to a winter system that will result in snow throughout the day and into the night."

The salt spreaders will focus on Chicago’s arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive before shifting to side streets, the department said.

