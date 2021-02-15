How Much Snow Has Fallen in Chicago — And How it Compares to Past Winters

If it feels like you've been shoveling snow for a bulk of the month, you're not alone. February in Chicago has felt particularly snowy, not to mention icy and cold.

So is this the snowiest winter Chicago has ever had? Far from it, actually.

As of Monday morning, Chicago clocked 37.2 inches of snow so far for the season. According to NBC 5 meteorologist Paul Deanno, we'd need 40.5 inches of snow to even crack the top 50 of all-time snowiest winters for Chicago.

Though much snow has fallen in the past two weeks, Chicago is nowhere close to the city's past winters.

Here are the Top 10 Chicago snowfalls of all time, according to the National Weather Service:

89.7 inches: 1978-1979

82.3 inches: 1977-1978

82.0 inches: 2013-2014

77.0 inches: 1969-1970

68.4 inches: 1966-1967

66.4 inches: 1951-1952

64.1 inches: 1917-1918

60.3 inches: 2007-2008

59.5 inches: 1964-1965

59.5 inches: 1903-1904

Here's how much snow has fallen in the past five seasons:

34.8 inches: 2019-2020

49.5 inches: 2018-2019

36.1 inches: 2017-2018

26.1 inches: 2016-2017

31.2 inches: 2015-2016

Parts of the Chicago area could see more than a foot of snow as a major blast of winter weather hits the region again starting Monday.

Snow totals will vary considerably from one location to another, with 3 to 5 inches expected in far west and northwest counties, 5 to 9 inches in counties south and east in northwest Indiana but potentially more than a foot in Cook County.