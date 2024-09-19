How long could drought conditions last in Chicago and how bad are they?

Nearly half of Illinois is currently in a drought for the first time since July 2023.

About one third of Midwest is considered to be in at least a moderate drought by the Climate Prediction Center; with the most extreme drought conditions seen in southeast Ohio.

The Chicago area is considered to be in a “moderate drought” since the rain deficit has been building for the past four to six weeks.

According to the National Weather Service, a moderate drought can bring damage to crops and pastures, increase fire risks, lower streams, reservoirs, or wells and possibly even lead to water restrictions in some cases.

So far this month, only 0.04” of rain has fallen at O’Hare Airport. That would place September 2024 as the second-driest September on record.

The rain deficit for the month is 1.90” below average at O’Hare Airport, but only 1.75” below average for the year so far.

While the drought conditions have been building recently, the Chicago area had plenty of rain in July and early August. Still, only one day has seen more than half an inch of rain in the last 50 days.

But there's good news in store.

Rain is on the way overnight Thursday into Friday, and again Sunday and Monday.

The chance for showers and possibly even a few storms moves in late Thursday and into Friday morning, with the best chances for rain sitting northwest of Interstate 55. Another round is possible Friday evening east of I-55.

The best chance for showers and storms, however, will be throughout Sunday and into the evening hours.

In total, the rain should, at least slightly, lower the percentage of Illinois currently under the moderate drought.