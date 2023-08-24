How hot did it get near you? List of heat index levels across Chicago

Temperatures and heat index levels are set to spike for a second day across the Chicago area, as an excessive heat warning for all of Northeastern Illinois continues through 8 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

And although Thursday's high temperature of 100 degrees isn't set to break any weather records, Wednesday's high of 98 degrees did.

According to NWS data, a temperature of 98 degrees was measured at O’Hare International Airport, which would make it the hottest Aug. 23 on record in the city of Chicago.

The previous record of 97 degrees had stood since 1947, according to officials.

O’Hare also measured a heat index of 116 degrees, the second-warmest heat index ever recorded at the airport.

In other parts of the area though, things felt even hotter. In Morris, located in Grundy County, temperatures hit only 95 degrees, but the heat index measured at 124 degrees, according to officials.

Dixon’s airport also registered a staggering heat index of 121 degrees, while Joliet’s airport measured a heat index of 119.

Here's a full list of heat index values from across the area Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Chicago-Midway: 117

Chicago-O'Hare: 112

DeKalb: 109

Joliet: 115

Kankakee: 113

Morris: 120

Pontiac: 113

Rantoul: 112

Rensselaer, IN: 108

Rockford: 110

Rochelle: 112

Sugar Grove: 117

Waukegan: 112

West Chicago: 110

Wheeling: 112

Valparaiso, IN: 108