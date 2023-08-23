Chicago sees record heat, while suburbs see heat indices above 120 degrees

The National Weather Service has released reports on the heat that impacted the Chicago area on Wednesday, and the city of Chicago appears to have set a new record.

According to NWS data, a temperature of 98 degrees was measured at O’Hare International Airport, which would make it the hottest Aug. 23 on record in the city of Chicago.

The previous record of 97 degrees had stood since 1947, according to officials.

O’Hare also measured a heat index of 116 degrees, the second-warmest heat index ever recorded at the airport.

Other parts of the Chicago area saw breathtaking heat as well, including in Morris, located in Grundy County. There, the air temperature only hit 95 degrees, but the heat index measured at 124 degrees, according to officials.

Dixon’s airport also registered a staggering heat index of 121 degrees, while Joliet’s airport measured a heat index of 119.

Wednesday’s heat won’t be a one-off event, either, as Thursday will likely see similar high temperatures and heat indices, with an excessive heat warning remaining in effect.

Here is a full list of measurements from around the area.

Note: Heat indices are in parentheses, and not all measurements, aside from O’Hare, Rockford and Romeoville, are considered official

Cook County:

Lansing Airport 95 degrees

Midway Airport 98 degrees (116)

O’Hare Airport 98 degrees (116)

Schaumburg Airport 96 degrees (114)

Wheeling (Chicago Executive Airport) 99 degrees (116)

DeKalb County:

DeKalb Airport 94 degrees (112)

DuPage County:

DuPage Airport 95 degrees (115)

Grundy County:

Morris Airport 95 degrees (124)

Kane County:

Sugar Grove (Aurora Airport) 94 degrees (117)

Kankakee County:

Kankakee Airport 94 degrees (115)

Lake County (Illinois):

Waukegan Airport 98 degrees (116)

LaSalle County:

Peru Airport 94 degrees (117)

Lee County:

Dixon Airport 97 degrees (121)

Livingston County:

Pontiac Airport 94 degrees (116)

Ogle County:

Rochelle Airport 94 degrees (113)

Will County:

Joliet Airport 97 degrees (119)

Romeoville (NWS Offices) 94 degrees

Winnebago County:

Rockford Airport 97 degrees (116)

Lake County (Indiana):

Gary Airport 97 degrees

Porter County (Indiana):

Valparaiso Airport 93 degrees (112)