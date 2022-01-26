Here are the Coldest Temperatures Recorded in the Chicago Area Wednesday

Wednesday morning saw some of the Chicago area’s lowest temperatures in recent years, with lows dropping to more than 20 degrees below zero in some locations.

The wind made things even colder in some locations, with wind chills dropping to more than 40 degrees below zero, according to officials.

The lowest temperature recorded in the Chicago area was reported in Rochelle, where the mercury hit 23 degrees below zero on Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill in Rochelle hit an astonishing 40 degrees below zero at that time.

That still wasn’t the coldest wind chill in the area, however. That distinction went to the reporting station at Aurora Airport, where a wind chill of 41 degrees below zero was recorded. The low temperature at the airport was negative-22, according to NWS officials.

A wind chill of 32 degrees below zero was recorded in DeKalb, while in West Chicago a low temperature of negative-16 produced a wind chill of 29 degrees below zero.

In the city of Chicago, the low temperature was recorded at 6 degrees below zero at O’Hare, while at Midway the temperature was one degree higher at negative-5.

The reading in Chicago was certainly frigid, but it did not set a new record. That record currently stands at 16 degrees below zero for Jan. 26, and that mark was set all the way back in 1897.

In Rockford, the mercury dropped to 18 degrees below zero, which was just shy of besting the mark of 21 degrees below zero, which was set at the airport in 2019.

Here are the registered low temperatures across the area:

Arlington Heights: -6 degrees

Aurora: -12 degrees

Aurora Airport: -22 degrees

Batavia: -10 degrees

Bull Valley: -15 degrees

Calumet City: -8 degrees

Cary: -13 degrees

Chicago (Loop): -6 degrees

Chicago (Midway Airport): -5 degrees

Chicago (O’Hare Airport): -6 degrees

Coal City: -11 degrees

Crete: -14 degrees

Crown Point: -9 degrees

Crystal Lake: -12 degrees

DeKalb: -18 degrees

DuPage Airport: -16 degrees

Dwight: -9 degrees

Dyer: -11 degrees

Fowler: -10 degrees

Frankfort: -11 degrees

Gary Airport: -6 degrees

Geneva: -13 degrees

Hammond: -8 degrees

Harvard: -21 degrees

Herbert: -19 degrees

Highland Park: -11 degrees

Homer Glen: -11 degrees

Joliet Airport: -15 degrees

Kankakee Airport: -9 degrees

Lansing Airport: -10 degrees

Lemont: -9 degrees

Lombard: -10 degrees

Malta: -12 degrees

Marengo: -22 degrees

McHenry: -11 degrees

Mokena: -10 degrees

Morris Airport: -15 degrees

Mundelein: -11 degrees

Munster: -10 degrees

Naperville: -5 degrees

Odell: -20 degrees

Park Forest: -8 degrees

Paw Paw: -15 degrees

Peru Airport: -8 degrees

Pontiac: -8 degrees

Rensselaer Airport: -15 degrees

Rockford Airport: --18 degrees

Rochelle Airport: -23 degrees

Romeoville: -8 degrees

St. Charles: -19 degrees

Stelle: -11 degrees

Valparaiso Airport: -9 degrees

Wadsworth: -15 degrees

Warrenville: -8 degrees

Waukegan: -7 degrees

Woodridge: -7 degrees