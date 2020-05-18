Heavy Rainfall Brings Flooding, Damage Across Chicago Area

Heavy rainfall brought flooding and damage across much of the Chicago area Sunday night.

Thunderstorms rolled through the area beginning during the day on Sunday, with heavy downpours and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service warned that flooded rivers and streams could continue to rise even after the rain moves out of the area.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued Sunday evening for parts of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

In Illinois, the flash flood warning was effective for Lake, Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Cook counties.

There was a flash flood warning in northwest Indiana's Lake county, with rainfall upwards of one to two inches per hour.

The flash flood warnings were in effect until 10:15 p.m. Sunday, but heavy rain is likely to continue through the night.

More than 1,000 ComEd customers in Cook County were without power as of 9:38 p.m., according to the utility. DuPage, Kendall and Kankakee counties had more than 100 customers without power Sunday night.