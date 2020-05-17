Flash Flood Warning Issued in Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana Counties

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued Sunday evening for parts of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

In Illinois, the flash flood warning is effective for Lake, Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Cook counties.

There is a flash flood warning in northwest Indiana's Lake county, with rainfall upwards of one to two inches per hour.

The warning will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected to cover the area through Sunday night causing small creeks and streams to flood, along with highways, streets and underpasses.

The National Weather service advises people to not travel Sunday night unless necessary, as many streets will start to close throughout the evening.