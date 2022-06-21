Heat Advisories Issued as ‘Feels-Like' Temps Could Approach 110 Degrees Tuesday

Heat indices could potentially approach 110 degrees on Tuesday afternoon across the Chicago area, with the National Weather Service issuing a series of heat advisories in response to the sweltering temperatures.

According to NWS officials, a heat advisory has been issued for most of northern Illinois through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle and Kendall counties, heat indices could potentially reach up to 108 degrees, according to officials. At those temperatures, heat-related illnesses can set in quickly for anyone spending prolonged time outdoors, and residents and workers are being urged to drink plenty of fluids and to remain inside air-conditioned rooms whenever possible.

Wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing is also recommended.

An advisory is also in effect in Lake, DuPage, Cook, Grundy and Will counties through 8 p.m., with heat indices expected to rise to more than 105 degrees during the afternoon hours.

The city of Chicago could potentially see a record-high temperature at O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday, with the previous record currently sitting at 101 degrees.

Even if the mercury doesn’t hit that level, there is the possibility that the city could see its first 100-degree day since July 2012, with temperatures still increasing through the afternoon hours.

Some small relief is in the forecast in coming days, with slightly lower temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s, as well as sporadic chances of rain and thunderstorms, in the forecast.