Game 4 of White Sox-Astros Set for Tuesday in Chicago. Will the Weather Be Better?

Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, scheduled for Monday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, was postponed due to rain and rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but will the weather be better?

The answer looks to be yes.

First pitch is now scheduled for 1:07 p.m. Tuesday.

After rain and storms hit much of the Chicago area Monday, Tuesday looks to stay partly sunny and a little cooler, but still above average for this time of year with highs in the low 70s. Though there will be some areas of showers in the morning, the afternoon looks to dry up.

WHITE SOX FORECAST --

After cloudy skies (and drizzle) this morning - clouds will clear for a partly sunny, dry, mild and breezy afternoon!

Temps at FIRST PITCH in the upper 60's.



The White Sox said all tickets and parking passes for Monday's postponed game will automatically transfer and be active for the rescheduled game. Gates to the ballpark will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday and parking lots will open at 10 a.m.

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rains and gusty winds to parts of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana on Monday, sparking several warnings in the process, including a tornado watch for much of the Chicago area.

Even though there were no severe thunderstorm warnings issued for the city of Chicago, gusty winds and heavy rains caused some storm damage in the area, with several flooded streets and downed tree limbs reported in the city.

In Uptown, several social media posts showed downed trees along Paulina Street, according to NWS officials.

Several inches of standing water were reported on streets in the Lincoln Park neighborhood after heavy rains hit the city.

Wind gusts of 45 miles per hour were reported in Montrose Harbor, which caused a marine warning to be issued for the region during the afternoon.