Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornadoes Possible as Severe Storms Threaten Chicago Area

Storms could become potentially severe Monday, bringing the threat of damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

After high temperatures climb into the upper-70s and low-80s Monday, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. According to the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, virtually the entire state of Illinois is currently forecasted to have a “slight risk” of severe weather on Monday, which is higher than the “marginal” risk on the SPC’s scale.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Northwest Indiana is also under a “slight risk” of severe weather, as is southeastern Wisconsin.

Strong storms could develop in those areas in the early afternoon hours, but the main event will come later in the afternoon and into the evening hours.

According to the National Weather Service, more storms, some of which could be severe, are expected to move across the Chicago area toward the northeast. The storms could produce isolated tornadoes, damaging winds of up to 60 mph, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, according to officials.

Strong wind gusts out of the south, occasionally in excess of 45 miles per hour, are also possible in the area as the front moves through.

Cooler temperatures and dry conditions are expected to reign in the area after the storms move through, with highs reaching the low-70s on Tuesday.