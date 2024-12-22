Chicago Winter

Freezing drizzle could create hazardous morning commute in Chicago area

A winter weather advisory will be in effect Monday in Wisconsin

By NBC Chicago Staff

Motorists traveling for work or the holidays will have to allow for extra time Monday morning as freezing drizzle could create slick conditions across the Chicago area.

All of central and southern Wisconsin will be under a winter weather advisory Monday morning and into the afternoon hours, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing drizzle could leave a glazed layer of ice on roadways, sidewalks and power lines, leading to potential travel issues or power outages in the area.

Motorists are being urged to use caution and to allow for extra travel time until the advisory expires at 3 p.m.

All of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana could also be at risk of freezing drizzle developing, with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, according to forecasts.

While substantial ice accumulation isn’t expected, slick spots could still develop in connection with any drizzle that occurs, causing issues for motorists on area roadways.

Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by late morning in areas closer to Chicago, which will likely help any remaining ice to melt.

The rest of the week should see warmer temperatures, with rain returning to the forecast by late Thursday and into Friday. High temperatures will be in the 40s by Tuesday, and could even climb into the 50s on Friday and into the weekend.

