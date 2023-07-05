Flash flood watch issued for Chicago-area counties ahead of heavy rain, severe storm threat

Just days after heavy rains caused significant flooding issues throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, another round of storms could pose similar challenges on Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for DuPage and Cook counties beginning at 2 p.m. That warning will remain in effect through 9 p.m.

Officials warn that creeks and streams may rise out of their banks, underpasses may flood, and roads and streets could potentially experience accumulating water as well.

Basement flooding could also be a concern, according to officials.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, showers and thunderstorms could begin firing around 3 p.m., and will likely remain a threat until after the sun goes down this evening.

A “slight” risk of severe weather exists for most of the Chicago area, according to the Storm Prediction Center, with the main threats being lightning, hail and, most importantly, heavy rain.

It was a Sunday to remember in the Chicago area, with a deluge of rain flooding basements and snarling traffic across the area. Telemundo Chicago’s Jorge DeSantiago has the latest details.

While movement of the storms is expected to be fast enough to reduce the duration of the heaviest rain, precipitation rates of 1-to-2 inches per hour are still possible because of the high levels of moisture in the atmosphere.

Reservoirs are still largely full from Sunday’s deluge, which dumped as much as nine inches of rain on some parts of Chicago. More than 2,000 complaints of basement flooding were received in Chicago following Sunday’s storms, according to Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office.

Officials also had to reverse the flow of the Chicago River into Lake Michigan to help alleviate flooding concerns in the northern suburbs and in downtown, but water levels are still retreating back to normal at this time.

The rain also caused numerous expressways to close due to flooding issues, with low-lying parts of the Eisenhower and Kennedy especially vulnerable to ponding.

Be sure to stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team, and be cautious when traveling in areas where flooding is possible.