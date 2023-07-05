Flash flood warning issued for parts of Cook County

A flash flood warning is now in effect for parts of Cook County, including the city of Chicago, as heavy rain pounds the region Wednesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, that warning will remain in effect through 10 p.m. in central and southern Cook County.

As of 7 p.m. at least 1.5 inches of rain had fallen in the affected area, mostly within a 30-minute time span.

Rainfall in excess of 2 inches is possible with the storms as they move through, and forecasters expect some flash flooding to begin shortly.

In addition to Chicago, Cicero, Berwyn, Tinley Park and Oak Lawn could also be impacted.

Underpasses, low-lying areas, and ditches could potentially be impacted, officials said.

This comes just days after flash flooding hammered the Chicago area, closing expressways and flooding thousands of basements in the process.