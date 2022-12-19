Expert: Time of the Essence for Travelers to Change Plans Before Winter Storm Hits Chicago

With this season's worst winter storm forecast to hit in the middle of the holiday travel rush, millions of people are re-thinking their travel plans and re-booking flights this week.

The potential for a blizzard in Chicago, an essential travel hub for road, air and rail, means holiday travel headaches for those who don't have flexible schedules.

Needless to say, experts say time is of the essence for any changes to your plans.

"I would be proactive," said travel influencer John DiScala, who runs the travel website Johnny Jet. "Get on it now; save yourself a miserable experience. Stay warm. Stay home or in your hotel, then travel."

As of Monday night, several major carriers offered changes to certain itineraries for no fee. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both have offered free changes for flights scheduled between Dec. 21 and 23, while United Airlines offered free changes for flights Dec. 22 through Dec. 25,

"If [airlines] are offering you a travel waiver where they will change your ticket for free, no charge, and put you on a couple of days later after the storm, get on it now while there are still seats available, if there are still seats available" DiScala said.

DiScala, who has covered the industry since 1995, said waiting for the airline to re-book a ticket after a flight cancellation comes with risks.

"If you go to the airport and the flight keeps getting delayed and then canceled, all those seats that were going to be taken for a few days later are going to be gone," DiScala said.

Driving may not provide much relief. AAA expects 113 million Americans -- about one third of the country -- to travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, but with several inches of snow, bone-chilling cold and high winds expected, roadways in the Midwest could be heavily-impacted.

Chicagoan Shannon Conder decided to leave three days early for her family's home in Freeburg, Illinois, outside St. Louis.

"Obviously the snow is going to be a problem but I don’t want to get in an accident when it’s 5 degrees outside," Conder said. "I don’t want my car to die...especially because I am going to have my dog in the car."

Conder said she feels lucky that her boss let her take vacation day to make the earlier trip possible. She's also grateful for easy access to a car so she could change her Christmas travel plans quickly.

"[Leaving on Saturday] seemed like too big of a risk," Conder said. "I have a fairly small car and I have my dog with me. I didn’t want to risk getting stuck on the interstate."