Excessive heat warning issued for Wednesday with record-breaking temps possible

An excessive heat warning has been issued for nearly all of Illinois, with high temperatures approaching 100 degrees and heat indices in excess of 110 degrees on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in place until at least 9 p.m. unless officials extend it.

An excessive heat watch is also in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday. That will likely be upgraded to a warning on Wednesday if current forecast models hold.

Heat indices of up to 115 degrees are expected in most of northern Illinois, with high temperatures rising into the upper-90s across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the record-high temperature for Chicago on Aug. 23 currently stands at 97 degrees, with that mark set all the way back in 1947.

That record could potentially fall on Wednesday, with the area seeing temperatures it hasn’t observed in at least a decade, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Thursday’s record could be safe, sitting at 100 degrees, but forecast models indicate that Thursday could be a bit warmer than Wednesday, albeit slightly-less humid.

Residents can call 311 for well-being checks and information on cooling centers amid the worst of the heat, according to officials. Residents are also urged to drink plenty of fluids, to stay in air-conditioned rooms, to stay out of the sun when possible, and to check on neighbors and relatives.

Schools have also altered plans because of the conditions, with many moving recess indoors and canceling outdoor athletic competitions both Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front is supposed to arrive late Thursday and into Friday morning, bringing showers, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.