Elevated fire danger, gusty winds expected in Chicago forecast

Chicago-area residents are being asked to postpone any burning on Sunday as dry conditions and gusty winds bring elevated fire danger to the region.

According to the National Weather Service, gusts are expected to exceed 30 miles per hour at times Sunday, and especially in areas south of Interstate 80, dry conditions and the blustery conditions could lead to an enhanced risk of brush fires.

Aside from the fire danger, temperatures will be slightly above their seasonal averages, even after a cold front passed through the area on Sunday morning, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

As a result, the area likely registered its high temperature just after midnight, but daytime temps are still expected to settle into the low-70s under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight lows are expected to drop considerably, falling into the low-to-mid 40s in most locations around the area. Monday’s temps are once again expected to be slightly above their seasonal averages, though the northern parts of the Chicago area may only see readings in the upper-60s.

Areas further south could push into the low-to-mid 70s, with gusty winds still in the forecast.

Temperatures are expected to cool off heading into Tuesday, with readings reaching into the mid-60s as winds ease, according to forecast models.

