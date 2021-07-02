Dangerous Swimming Conditions Persist Along Lake Michigan Shores

A Beach Hazards Alert remains in effect Friday for the Illinois and northwest Indiana shores of Lake Michigan, making water conditions dangerous for swimmers.

As lake winds create large waves and strong rip currents, people are encouraged to stay out of the water and away from the immediate shoreline.

The wind is expected to quickly ease Friday evening, allowing the alert to expire at 7 pm.

Still the area will remain lake-cooled again Friday afternoon with highs close to 70 degrees along the shore, mid-70s inland and mid-to-upper 70s in far southwest counties.

Conditions look mostly clear and cooler Friday evening as temperatures fall through the 60s, but the wind will be lighter.

Shifting winds will usher in much warmer conditions Saturday afternoon with highs well into the 80s and a spot or two possibly hitting 90 degrees. Humidity is expected to remain at comfortable levels initially but will start to rise late Saturday afternoon and evening.

If you're viewing fireworks Saturday evening, conditions look mild and only moderately humid with temps in the 70s.

On Sunday, winds shifting to the southwest allow for hotter and more humid conditions to take hold with mostly sunny skies. Fourth of July highs are expected in the upper 80s to low 90s with moderate humidity.

Expect warm and humid condition on Fourth of July evening for celebrations.

The heat and humidity sticks around for Monday with upper 80s and low 90s again.