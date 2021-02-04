Chicago's Deep February Freeze Could Become Longest Such Cold Stretch on Record

The cold spell hitting the Chicago area this weekend isn't going to let up anytime soon, and could become the longest stretch of such February temperatures the city has ever seen.

Thursday's snowstorm is set to usher in a bitter blast that will likely linger for at least 7 to 10 days in the area, bringing temperature highs under 20 degrees and wind chill values below zero for not just the weekend.

The first taste of bitter temps begins Friday, with highs in the teens for most locations. Wind gusts of to 35 mph will keep wind chill readings below zero, however.

Dangerously cold conditions are set to arrive for the weekend, marking the coldest air of the season so far.

Highs Saturday are set to only reach between 8 and 12 degrees with wind chill readings well below zero. Overnight lows are expected to drop near zero, with wind chill readings between -10 and -20 degrees.

Sunday will be equally as cold, with highs in the single digits and wind chills well below zero.

Overnight lows range from 0 to 5 degrees below zero, with locations closer to the lake likely staying above 0, and wind chills between -5and -15 degrees.

The bitter blast is set to continue at least through the first part of the work week.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists, current forecasts show the area staying at 18 degrees or below for nine straight days. The last time that happened for such a long stretch was in February 2007, data shows.

If the temps hold for 10 straight days, it would be the first time on record O'Hare Airport recorded 10 straight days of such temps in February.

Should it continue for 12 straight days, it would tie for the longest very cold stretch since 1958.