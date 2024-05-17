A dense fog advisory was in effect for some parts of the Chicago area Friday morning, with the National Weather Service warning commuters of "sudden, dramatic reductions in visibility."

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the dense fog advisory was impacting all areas to the west, south and southeast, including DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake and Northern Will Counties in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Northern La Porte and Newton Counties in Indiana. It was scheduled to remain in effect through 9 a.m.

'If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you," an alert from the NWS said. "Allow for extra time and space during the morning commute."

Early Friday, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman noted some areas had visibility less than one quarter of a mile, including in Romeoville, Kankakee and Gary.

As the fog lifts, skies were expected to be mostly sunny and dry, Roman said, though there was a low chance for storms to the southeast.

"Northwest Indiana could see an isolated shower or storm later today, but the majority of us will stay nice and dry into the afternoon," Roman said.

Friday also starts a stretch of 80-degree days, Roman said, with a predicted high Friday of 80 degrees. Temperatures near the lake were expected to be cooler.

For comparison, the average high temperature for this time of year was 71 degrees, Roman said.

80-degree temperatures will remain in the forecast through Tuesday, Roman said, though the temperatures along the North Shore would be slightly cooler. Both weekend days were expected to be dry, though a low-end chance for storms remained in the forecast Saturday, Roman said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Looking ahead, the next best chance for showers and storms comes Monday and Tuesday, Roman said.