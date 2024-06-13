Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Chicago area, with large hail, tornadoes possible

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Chicago area, with large hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes all possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northeastern Kankakee County in Illinois and southwestern Lake County and northern Newton County in northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

That warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

The storms are located along a line from Lowell to Momence, moving to the southeast at 30 miles per hour. Reports of wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail are possible with the storms.

The severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect through 8 p.m. Central time Thursday, and covers a wide swath of northeastern Illinois and all of northern Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois are all impacted. Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana are also included in the watch, according to NWS officials.

WATCH: Live radar of storms' arrival in Chicago area

The watch calls for scattered wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, along with scattered hail that could reach up to two and a half inches in diameter, roughly the size of a tennis ball.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible with any supercells that develop, according to officials.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The timing of the storms calls for the initial burst to occur north of Interstate 80 between 3 and 7 p.m., though storms could race south of that line before that time. The evening hours will see storms become more widespread south of Interstate 80, impacting parts of central Illinois and wide swaths of Indiana.

In addition to the aforementioned threats, heavy rains could lead to a risk of flash flooding, especially in areas south of Interstate 80.