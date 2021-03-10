Chicago Weather: Top Wind Gusts From Around the Region

Wednesday brought plenty of warm temperatures to the Chicago area, but it also brought incredibly gusty winds, with some gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour reported.

According to the National Weather Service, the top recorded wind speed Wednesday was registered at Valparaiso Airport in Indiana, with a gust of 52 miles per hour topping the scales.

In Chicago, wind gusts hit 47 miles per hour at both O’Hare and Midway Airports, and in Albany Park a gust of 43 miles per hour was reported to the weather service.

Here is the latest list of top wind gusts from around the region:

Cook County:

Calumet Harbor – 42 mph

Chicago (Albany Park) – 43 mph

Chicago (Midway Airport) – 47 mph

Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 47 mph

Lansing Airport – 45 mph

Wheeling (Chicago Executive Airport) – 47 mph

DuPage County:

West Chicago (DuPage Airport) – 45 mph

Ford County:

Gibson City – 45 mph

Kane County:

St. Charles – 43 mph

Kankakee County:

Kankakee Airport – 43 mph

Lake County (Illinois):

Deerfield – 43 mph

Waukegan Airport – 48 mph

LaSalle County:

Grand Ridge – 43 mph

Livingston County:

Dwight – 43 mph

Pontiac Airport – 47 mph

McHenry County:

Hebron – 48 mph

Will County:

Peotone – 45 mph

Romeoville – 46 mph

Jasper County (Indiana):

Rensselaer Airport – 44 mph

Lake County (Indiana):

New Chicago – 43 mph

Porter County (Indiana):

Valparaiso Airport – 52 mph