Chicago Weather: Top Wind Gusts From Around the Region

Wednesday brought plenty of warm temperatures to the Chicago area, but it also brought incredibly gusty winds, with some gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour reported.
According to the National Weather Service, the top recorded wind speed Wednesday was registered at Valparaiso Airport in Indiana, with a gust of 52 miles per hour topping the scales.
In Chicago, wind gusts hit 47 miles per hour at both O’Hare and Midway Airports, and in Albany Park a gust of 43 miles per hour was reported to the weather service.
Local
Here is the latest list of top wind gusts from around the region:
Cook County:
Calumet Harbor – 42 mph
Chicago (Albany Park) – 43 mph
Chicago (Midway Airport) – 47 mph
Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 47 mph
Lansing Airport – 45 mph
Wheeling (Chicago Executive Airport) – 47 mph
DuPage County:
West Chicago (DuPage Airport) – 45 mph
Ford County:
Gibson City – 45 mph
Kane County:
St. Charles – 43 mph
Kankakee County:
Kankakee Airport – 43 mph
Lake County (Illinois):
Deerfield – 43 mph
Waukegan Airport – 48 mph
LaSalle County:
Grand Ridge – 43 mph
Livingston County:
Dwight – 43 mph
Pontiac Airport – 47 mph
McHenry County:
Hebron – 48 mph
Will County:
Peotone – 45 mph
Romeoville – 46 mph
Jasper County (Indiana):
Rensselaer Airport – 44 mph
Lake County (Indiana):
New Chicago – 43 mph
Porter County (Indiana):
Valparaiso Airport – 52 mph