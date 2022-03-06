Chicago Weather: Snowfall to Begin Sunday Night, Impact Monday Morning Commute

With up to four inches of snow expected through early Monday, Chicago-area drivers are urged to use caution ahead of what could possibly be a messy morning commute.

According to the National Weather Service, accumulating snowfall is expected late Sunday into early Monday, with an inch of snow per hour falling between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The precipitation will initially start out as rain around 10 p.m., as temperatures will be slow to cool initially. It will change over to snow when the colder air moves in around 11 p.m., according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack.

As temperatures hover around freezing, a wintry mix of snow, rain and freezing drizzle is possible, with the potential for a "minor glaze" of ice, mainly between 4 and 8 a.m.

A winter weather advisory was issued for DeKalb, Kane, Lake, McHenry and northern Cook counties from midnight to noon Monday, warning of the possibility of anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Less accumulation is expected in central and southern Cook County, as well as DuPage County. A separate winter weather advisory was issued for those areas, advising of wet snow accumulations from 1 to 3 inches.

Snow is likely for the morning commute, but will largely taper off in the late morning hours, forecasters said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Some snow showers and sprinkles are possible in the afternoon, but will clear out before the evening rolls around, the NWS stated.

The region will see a short break from the winter weather as dry conditions set in for a little while.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be dry before the next possibility of light snow Thursday.