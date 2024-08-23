Following a seasonable day on Friday, temperatures and humid conditions are slated to build throughout the weekend and beyond, sending heat index values to nearly 105 degrees.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott, the region will see high temperatures climb into the upper 80s, marking a substantial increase from the mid-80-degree temperatures on Friday afternoon.

While a similar pattern is slated to continue in the following days, multiple chances of showers and storms are possible before that happens. Isolated showers or storms could arrive late Saturday afternoon into the early evening, Scott said.

The best chance for rain, however, will be Saturday night into early Sunday morning - through roughly 7 a.m. After that, we'll be in the clear in regard to precipitation, though the heat could put a damper on your outdoor plans.

While Monday is expected to be the hottest, the National Weather Service, writing in a social media post, urged people to take the necessary precautions a few days early.

"Given the relative lack of heat and humidity for our area in July and August, especially recently, we will be less acclimated to these conditions than we normally would be in late August," the NWS said on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Monday, the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools students, will kick off with unseasonably hot temperatures in the low 90s and heat indices between 100 and 110 degrees, meteorologists said. Similar conditions will persist on Tuesday, as highs climb slightly to the mid 90s and heat index values remain above 100 degrees.

A welcome change won't come until Wednesday - when temperatures tumble into the mid 80s.