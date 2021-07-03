Chicago Weather: Hot, Humid With Plenty of Sun Fourth of July Weekend

July Fourth weekend will likely be filled with hot temperatures, humidity and sunshine across the Chicago area.

Saturday morning began with few clouds in the sky as shifting winds will likely usher in much warmer conditions Saturday afternoon compared to Friday, with highs well into the 80s and a spot or two possibly hitting 90 degrees.

Humidity is expected to remain at comfortable levels initially but will start to rise late Saturday afternoon.

If you're viewing fireworks Saturday evening, conditions look comfortable with only moderately humid and temperatures in the 70s.

On Sunday, winds shifting to the southwest allow for hotter and more humid conditions to take hold with mostly sunny skies. Fourth of July highs are expected in the upper 80s to low 90s with moderate humidity.

Expect warm and humid conditions on Fourth of July evening for evening celebrations.

The heat and humidity sticks around for Monday with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s again. The next chance for rain comes late that evening.