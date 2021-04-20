Chicago Weather: Freeze Warning Overnight, Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday

The Chicago area is about to see a unique blend of weather in the coming days, with a freeze warning taking effect overnight and then thunderstorms possible in the afternoon on Wednesday.

A freeze warning will go into effect in all of northern Illinois and northern Indiana beginning at midnight Wednesday and will run through 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Freeze warnings, typically only issued between May 1 and Oct. 20, indicate that the expected low temperature is forecasted to fall between 29 and 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s website.

The timeframe that the warnings can be issued can be extended in specific circumstances, according to officials.

During a freeze warning, the weather service recommends moving sensitive plants inside, because a freeze will likely damage or even kill them. Covering plants is also an option, according to experts, and residents are also asked to drain exposed hoses or fountains ahead of freezing temperatures.

A freeze warning will also be in effect Wednesday night and into Thursday, according to the service.

During the day on Wednesday, temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 40s, but the main threat will come in the form of thunderstorms. According to forecast models, the storms could hit the area in the afternoon or evening hours, with rain possible as they move through.

After that system moves out, Thursday should see a bit of a warm-up in temperatures, with highs climbing back into the 50’s for the remainder of the week.