Chicago radar: Track heavy rain, storms moving through area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Full forecast here.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were moving through the Chicago area Monday morning.

A gloomy stretch of weather for the Chicago area is set to continue several more rounds of rain and storms are expected Thursday, stretching through Friday and even into the weekend.

Some of the storms have the potential to turn strong to severe, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail all possible.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.