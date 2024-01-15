Chicago Public Schools cancels classes Tuesday due to extreme cold

Chicago Public Schools will cancel all classes and after-school activities for Tuesday due to continued extreme cold.

Remote learning will not take place, according to officials.

The National Weather Service still has a wind chill warning in effect until noon on Tuesday, with wind chills dipping as low as 20-to-30 degrees below zero. Air temperatures are expected to barely get above zero during the day Tuesday, according to forecast models.

Calling the decision a “last resort,” CPS officials cited student safety and comfort behind their decision.

Accessibility of schools and roads, the ability to transport students safely, and the risk of heating system or power failures also played into the decision.

CPS officials say they anticipate that schools will reopen for Wednesday.

You can find a full list of school closures across the Chicago area here.