Chicago Public Schools

Chicago Public Schools cancels classes Tuesday due to extreme cold

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Chicago Public Schools will cancel all classes and after-school activities for Tuesday due to continued extreme cold.

Remote learning will not take place, according to officials.

The National Weather Service still has a wind chill warning in effect until noon on Tuesday, with wind chills dipping as low as 20-to-30 degrees below zero. Air temperatures are expected to barely get above zero during the day Tuesday, according to forecast models.

Calling the decision a “last resort,” CPS officials cited student safety and comfort behind their decision.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Accessibility of schools and roads, the ability to transport students safely, and the risk of heating system or power failures also played into the decision.

CPS officials say they anticipate that schools will reopen for Wednesday.

You can find a full list of school closures across the Chicago area here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Public Schools
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us