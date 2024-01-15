Dozens of Chicago-area schools closed Tuesday due to frigid temperatures

Continued frigid temperatures have led dozens of schools around the Chicago area to either close completely or to switch to e-learning for instruction on Tuesday.

That list includes several colleges, with Roosevelt University among the institutions to switch to remote learning for Tuesday.

Northern Illinois University and Loyola University are both set to resume classes on Tuesday, with no official determination made on whether students and faculty will be in-person.

School districts across the area are moving to e-learning on Tuesday, including schools in Plainfield, Clarendon Hills, Palos Heights and others.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Several schools are also closing completely, including Buffalo Grove High School and District 214 in the Arlington Heights area.

You can find the complete list of cancellations here.

Most of the Chicago area remains under a wind chill warning through Tuesday at noon, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills of 25-to-40 degrees below zero are possible, and wind chills will remain frigid even after that timeframe.

A wind chill advisory will replace the warning in affected counties, and will last through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Even areas that aren't in the warned region are cancelling classes, including Manteno's school district, which will switch to e-learning on Tuesday.

For those outside in the cold, wind chills can be dangerous, causing frostbite in as little as 10-to-30 minutes on exposed skin.