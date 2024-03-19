Chicago forecast: Windy with ‘elevated fire risk' for first day of spring; snow on the way

Goodbye winter, hello spring -- and hello again, snow.

At precisely 10:06 p.m. Tuesday, spring will begin in the Chicago area, making Wednesday the first full day of the season. And though temperatures Tuesday will feel more like it, the rest of the week isn't expected to, as snow and cold reenter the forecast.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Tuesday will be a mostly-to-partly sunny day, with high temperatures areawide in the 50s. Tuesday will also be gusty, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with winds up to 40 miles per hour at times.

"It's going to be a pretty gusty day," Roman said, noting that stronger winds were likely to occur in the morning hours. "A range of between 30 and 40 miles per hour can be expected anytime today."

Because of the winds, the Chicago area Tuesday will also see an elevated fire risk, the National Weather Service warned.

"Strong west to southwest winds gusting to 40 mph, dry vegetation and low relative humidity will result in a period of elevated fire danger this afternoon," the agency warned in an alert. "Any grass or brush fires that ignite will likely become difficult to control."

Overnight, temperatures will drop back down, Roman said, with winter-like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Wednesday will remain chilly, Roman said, with highs reaching only into the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday was also expected to remain dry, Roman said.

Thursday during the daytime hours was was expected to stay dry as well, Roman said, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening hours.

"A system moves in late Thursday into Friday morning, and yes, you could see snow," Roman said.

Roman noted a snow-rain mix was expected to continue into Friday morning. According to the NWS, "minor, slushy" accumulations could occur closer to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

With temperatures Friday remaining in the 30s and 40s, "winter weather is back in the forecast as we wrap up the work week," Roman said.

According to the NWS, Saturday will remain on the cool side, but with more sunshine.