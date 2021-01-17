Chicago Forecast

Chicago Forecast: Light Snow Expected to Continue Through Afternoon

Overnight snow showers that arrived in the Chicago area are expected to continue through the early afternoon hours Sunday, but after it departs the region residents can expect to see much drier conditions in the coming days.

Before getting to that point, most parts of the Chicago area will see 1-to-2 inches of snow on Sunday, with locally heavier totals possible in some locations.

The snow is expected to gradually taper off through the afternoon, with flurries possible into the evening, according to current forecast models. After it departs, skies will remain mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day and into the early morning hours of Monday.

High temperatures Sunday will be right around their seasonal averages, climbing into the low-30s.

The work week will see temperatures fluctuate multiple times, dropping into the upper-20s on Tuesday before rebounding Wednesday and Thursday. Current models indicate that the temps could drop again heading into next weekend, falling back into the 20s.

