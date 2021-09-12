Chicago Forecast: Breezy, Humid Conditions Expected, With Big Changes on the Way

Sunday is set to be a humid and breezy day in the Chicago area, but some changes are in the forecast when the new work week begins.

Before residents get to those changes, they’ll get a summer-like day on Sunday, with humid conditions and winds that will occasionally exceed 20 miles per hour.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

An isolated shower or two is possible, especially in the northern suburbs, but for the most part residents can expect partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions. High temperatures will rise into the mid-80s in most locations, with highs in the upper-80s also possible in select areas.

The overnight hours could potentially bring more opportunities for rain to the northern suburbs, with some of those showers potentially sneaking down into Chicago before things dry out around the noon hour.

Highs will be slightly cooler Monday, rising into the low-80s, and cloudy conditions are once again expected.

Tuesday will be much warmer, with highs in the upper-80s, and showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast. Rain will likely be widespread by Tuesday afternoon, but the precipitation will lead to a cooldown in temperatures, as highs will only hit the low-70s by Wednesday.