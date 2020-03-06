Chicago Weather

Chicago Area Set for Weekend Warm-Up That Could See Temps in the 60s

Both days are set to be met with mostly- to partly-sunny skies, but windy conditions

It's going to be a beautiful weekend, Chicago, with temperatures rising well into the 60s.

After a windy and colder day Friday, temps are expected to warm heading into the weekend.

Highs that only reached into the low-40s Friday will rise into the low- to mid-50s by Saturday and, yes, even into the mid-60s by Sunday.

Both days are set to be met with mostly- to partly-sunny skies, but breezy conditions.

Things stay warm, with temps in the 50s through the start of the work week, but will likely drop into the 40s for the remaining days.

