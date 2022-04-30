Chicago Thunderstorms

Chicago-Area Residents Asked to Delay Showers, Laundry Ahead of Severe Weather

Chicago-area officials are asking residents to delay taking showers or washing dishes in an effort to leave room in the region’s sewer system ahead of potential severe weather on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago has issued an “overflow prevention alert” on Saturday ahead of a series of showers and thunderstorms that are expected to impact the region.

The alert is designed to help maintain enough room in the region’s sewer system, with extra water anticipated to make its way into sewers because of the inclement weather.

Residents are being asked to:

-Delay showers and baths

-Flush toilets less frequently

-Wait to wash dishes, or to do laundry

According to Friends of the Chicago River, Chicago water management agencies can opt to dump excess water into the Calumet and Chicago River systems during times when heavy rain overwhelms sewers.

It is not clear how much rain could fall in the Chicago area on Saturday, but severe thunderstorms are possible, with a tornado watch in effect for most of the region.

