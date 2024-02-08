It may be early February, but most of the Chicago area is at risk of severe weather on Thursday, with large hail, gusty winds or even an isolated tornado possible.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the area is currently at a “marginal” risk of severe weather as above-average temperatures and an unsettled atmosphere could result in the formation of storms.

McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties are all included in the area that is considered to be at “marginal risk” of severe storms, according to the SPC.

The main threats with the storms will be isolated large hail, gusty winds in excess of 35-to-40 miles per hour, and even an isolated tornado or two, according to forecast models.

Areas outside of that risk region, including Kankakee County in Illinois and most of northwest Indiana, could still see showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night.

In fact, several rounds of showers and isolated storms are possible throughout the evening on Thursday and even into Friday morning, according to forecast models.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-to-upper 50s across the area on both days before dropping back into the upper-30s and low-40s on Saturday and through the remainder of the weekend.

