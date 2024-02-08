Record warmth possible Friday in Chicago area, but cooldown looms

The Chicago area is going to see one more day of very warm weather, but a cooldown also looms in the forecast for the region.

Thunderstorms that doused the area in rain will exit the region as the evening moves along, with mostly dry conditions expected overnight and into Friday, according to forecast models.

Winds will continue to gust out of the south, and with those winds will come continued warm temperatures, with readings into the mid-to-upper 50s across the region. In fact, some locations could even crack 60 degrees on Friday.

That’s noteworthy because it could threaten a longstanding record in Chicago. According to the National Weather Service, the record high temperature for Feb. 9 is 56 degrees, set all the way back in 1886.

As things stand, the NBC 5 Storm Team forecasts that the city will hit 56 degrees on Friday, meaning we could be within striking distance of breaking that 138-year-old record.

Following a cloudy day, rain is expected to return to the forecast on Friday night and into Saturday morning, with some embedded thunderstorms possible.

That system will bring an end to the extremely warm temperatures the region has seen in recent days, but the coming cooldown won’t be quite so dramatic as you’d think. In fact, highs will likely settle into the low-40s Saturday and for several more days, which is still above our average high temperature of 33 degrees.

The next chance of snow will enter into the picture on Monday, but it appears that will remain south of the Chicago area, with another round of flurries possible late Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning, according to forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information, and be sure to activate push alerts so you can keep apprised of all the latest weather watches and warnings.