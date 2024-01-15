Chances of snow emerge in Chicago area's forecast in coming days

While nowhere near the amount of snow the Chicago area saw over the weekend, there are a few chances for snowflakes to fly in the region in coming days.

In fact, the first chance of snow could emerge on Tuesday night. A weather system impacting the southern United States could potentially push just far enough to the north to cause some snow to fall in some counties south of Interstate 80.

While accumulations aren’t expected to amount to much, any snow that does fall could lead to travel issues on area roadways because of cold pavement temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Slightly warmer temperatures are expected in the area Wednesday and into Thursday, but another chance of snow will enter the forecast late Thursday, though flurries won’t cause much accumulation.

Friday will see another chance of snow, and then behind that system temperatures are expected to drop once again into the single-digits.

Fortunately, this cold snap won’t be as severe and won’t last as long as the one the Chicago area is currently experiencing, with temperatures rebounding back above freezing by Monday.