A look at snowfall totals across the Chicago area following the week's second winter storm

With the week's second winter storm wrapping up as intense cold begins to move into the Chicago area, residents are clearing up significant snowfall once again, though some areas were hit harder than others.

The totals below include cumulative snowfall amounts from Friday morning to Saturday morning as of approximately 9:45 a.m.

In municipalities where more than one snowfall total is available, the highest snowfall total is listed below:

Aurora: 8 inches

Batavia: 8 inches

Bolingbrook: 5.7 inches

Bourbonnais: 7.5 inches

Bridgeview: 4 inches

Buffalo Grove: 7.7 inches

Campton Hills: 9.7 inches

Chicago - West Ridge: 3 inches

Clarendon Hills: 6.5 inches

Coal City: 6.1 inches

Crown Point: 4.2 inches

Darien: 6.4 inches

DeKalb: 9.3 inches

Downers Grove: 5.2 inches

Elgin: 10.5 inches

Elk Grove Village: 6.9 inches

Elmhurst: 7 inches

Evanston: 3.5 inches

Forest Park: 3 inches

Franklin Park: 5.3 inches

Gary: 1.5 inches

Geneva: 8.3 inches

Glen Ellyn: 7 inches

Hampshire: 11.6 inches

Harvard: 13.5 inches

Harwood Heights: 5.2 inches

Hoffman Estates: 8 inches

Homewood: 5.9 inches

Kankakee: 5.8 inches

LaGrange Park: 5 inches

Lake in the Hills: 8.1 inches

Lake Villa: 10 inches

Midway Airport: 5.8 inches

Mokena: 5.3 inches

Morris: 4.8 inches

Mount Prospect: 6.5 inches

Mundelein: 8.4 inches

North Aurora: 7 inches

Oak Forest: 5.6 inches

Oak Lawn: 4.2 inches

O'Hare Airport: 6.7 inches

Oswego: 5.5 inches

Palatine: 9.7 inches

Palos Park: 4.5 inches

Plainfield: 7.5 inches

Romeoville: 5.7 inches

St. John: 3.5 inches

Villa Park: 6.1 inches

West Chicago: 8.8 inches

Woodstock: 9.5 inches