A look at snowfall totals across the Chicago area following the week's second winter storm

With the week's second winter storm wrapping up as intense cold begins to move into the Chicago area, residents are clearing up significant snowfall once again, though some areas were hit harder than others.
The totals below include cumulative snowfall amounts from Friday morning to Saturday morning as of approximately 9:45 a.m.
In municipalities where more than one snowfall total is available, the highest snowfall total is listed below:
- Aurora: 8 inches
- Batavia: 8 inches
- Bolingbrook: 5.7 inches
- Bourbonnais: 7.5 inches
- Bridgeview: 4 inches
- Buffalo Grove: 7.7 inches
- Campton Hills: 9.7 inches
- Chicago - West Ridge: 3 inches
- Clarendon Hills: 6.5 inches
- Coal City: 6.1 inches
- Crown Point: 4.2 inches
- Darien: 6.4 inches
- DeKalb: 9.3 inches
- Downers Grove: 5.2 inches
- Elgin: 10.5 inches
- Elk Grove Village: 6.9 inches
- Elmhurst: 7 inches
- Evanston: 3.5 inches
- Forest Park: 3 inches
- Franklin Park: 5.3 inches
- Gary: 1.5 inches
- Geneva: 8.3 inches
- Glen Ellyn: 7 inches
- Hampshire: 11.6 inches
- Harvard: 13.5 inches
- Harwood Heights: 5.2 inches
- Hoffman Estates: 8 inches
- Homewood: 5.9 inches
- Kankakee: 5.8 inches
- LaGrange Park: 5 inches
- Lake in the Hills: 8.1 inches
- Lake Villa: 10 inches
- Midway Airport: 5.8 inches
- Mokena: 5.3 inches
- Morris: 4.8 inches
- Mount Prospect: 6.5 inches
- Mundelein: 8.4 inches
- North Aurora: 7 inches
- Oak Forest: 5.6 inches
- Oak Lawn: 4.2 inches
- O'Hare Airport: 6.7 inches
- Oswego: 5.5 inches
- Palatine: 9.7 inches
- Palos Park: 4.5 inches
- Plainfield: 7.5 inches
- Romeoville: 5.7 inches
- St. John: 3.5 inches
- Villa Park: 6.1 inches
- West Chicago: 8.8 inches
- Woodstock: 9.5 inches
