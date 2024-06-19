Chance for storms ramps up as heat lingers in Chicago area, but some relief is in sight

The threat for rain and storms will continue as dangerously hot temperatures linger in the Chicago area, but it appears some relief is in sight.

The first chance for scattered storms begins Wednesday, with the threat continuing through the evening hours along the Wisconsin-Illinois border and across northwest Illinois.

The greatest chance for a scattered storm sits north of Interstate 55, "near and north of a Dixon to Waukegan line," according to the National Weather Service. The biggest risk with any storms that do develop is likely damaging winds, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible.

The NBC 5 Storm Team reports another chance for storms will move in Thursday.

Highs are expected to sit in the upper-80s and low-90s, though cooler conditions are expected along the lakefront.

The risk for storms continue each day this week as hot temperatures are expected to linger through at least Saturday, which looks to have some of the highest chances for stormy weather. Highs in the low-to-mid 90s are expected again both Friday and Saturday.

The good news is, some relief from the heat is possible by Sunday, as temperature highs finally dip back into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Scattered gusty storms are possible through this evening across northwest Illinois and near the Wisconsin-Illinois stateline. Hot temps stick around through Sat with some relief from the heat on Sun. Periodic chances for storms continue, with the best chance Sat PM. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/r9RnxHCzLF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 19, 2024

This is a developing forecast. Check the latest from the NBC 5 Storm Team here.