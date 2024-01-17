A timeline of additional snow, warmer temps heading to Chicago area

The Chicago area is going to get another burst of wintry weather in coming days, but the payoff will ultimately be warmer temperatures early next week.

According to forecast models, snow is expected in the area on both Thursday and Friday, with several inches of accumulation possible in Illinois. Northwest Indiana can expect some lake-effect snow as well, with heavy accumulations and gusty winds contributing to dangerous travel conditions.

After a brief cooldown over the weekend, temperatures will be on the upswing heading into Monday, though it will come at a price as showers could return to the area.

Here is a timeline of what’s heading toward the Chicago area.

Thursday and Friday

Lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana could dump a foot or more of snow in some locations. Winter storm watches are in effect for LaPorte County beginning on Thursday night, and in Porter County beginning at midnight Friday.

Parts of Porter County could see 6-to-8 inches of snow, while LaPorte County could be hit especially hard, with Michigan City seeing nearly a foot of snow by the time the storm ends Friday night and into Saturday morning.

For the rest of the Chicago area, rounds of snow on Thursday and Friday could result in accumulations between 1-to-3 inches, with some locally-heavier totals possible in areas closer to Lake Michigan.

Unlike recent storms that have hit the western suburbs hard, it will be the northern and southern suburbs that will take the brunt of the snow in coming days, with the city of Chicago itself seeing somewhere between 2-to-3 inches of snow.

Saturday and Sunday

After the snow moves out of the area, with some lake-effect snow showers still possible in northwest Indiana, temperatures are expected to dip, with highs in the teens on Saturday and overnight lows plummeting below zero in some locations.

Sunday will see a bit of a rebound in temperatures with highs in the 20s under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

Monday and Tuesday

Monday will see some of the warmest temperatures the area has seen in recentedays, with highs rising above the freezing mark for the first time since Jan. 13.

Tuesday will see even warmer temperatures, but will also come with the risk of freezing rain and icy precipitation in some areas, while other parts of the area will see rain showers, according to forecast models.

That rain could stick around for a good portion of the week, with highs potentially rising into the 40s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest news and weather information.