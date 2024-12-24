Kankakee County

Road closures in place after ‘bad accident' in Kankakee County; drivers asked to avoid area

According to Traffic Net, Dixie Highway between County Road 16000 East and State Line Road was closed

Road closures were in place and drivers were asked to avoid the area of a "bad accident" in Kankakee County Tuesday morning involving a semi truck, the sheriff's office said.

The Kankakee Sheriff's Office posted about the accident, a North Bull Creek Road and Rt. 17 at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. Emergency personnel was on the scene.

"Avoid the area, if possible," the sheriff's office said.

According to Traffic Net, Dixie Highway between County Road 16000 East and State Line Road was closed.

Traffic and delays were expected.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

