Shooting Investigation Closes Dan Ryan Expressway During Morning Rush; Heavy Backups Reported

Part of the the Dan Ryan Expressway was closed during the morning rush hour Friday as police investigated a possible shooting.

Inbound lanes of Interstate 94 were shut down between 71st and 69th Streets with solid traffic reported from the Bishop Ford Merge.

Police said they responded to a reported expressway shooting and closed the interstate just after 6 a.m.

Heavy backups were reported through the morning rush hour.

NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin advised commuters to avoid the incident by exiting the Bishop Ford inbound at Stony Island, taking DuSable Lake Shore Drive into Chicago's downtown if necessary.