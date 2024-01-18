Man ejected from car following crash on Lake Shore Drive; delays expected

Chicago police were investigating and delays were expected after a man was ejected from a vehicle following an accident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Thursday.

The incident took place at 3:08 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, in the southbound lanes, police said.

NBC 5 Traffic reporter Kye Martin added that the accident occurred near Schiller, between Chicago's Lincoln Park and Gold Coast neighborhoods.

According to officials, a man was driving a black SUV in the southbound lanes when he struck the shoulder. The driver was ejected and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A male sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said.

As of 6 a.m., detours were still in place as Chicago police worked to clear the car from the roadway. Photos and video from the scene showed a black car slammed up against the median with a shattered windshield, with significant damage to the front of the car and on the driver's side.

Traffic cameras showed major delays and backups. Martin encouraged drivers Thursday morning to consider the Kennedy Expressway as an alternate.

According to officials, no citations were pending and an investigation was ongoing.

The crash was one of several leading to delays during the Thursday morning commute, including on the southwest side, where the onramp to I-290 was closed due to a shooting investigation.

Other crashes and delays Thursday morning were reported on the Stevenson at Pulaski, and in Merrillville and on the Indiana Toll Road, where slick roads had led to accidents.