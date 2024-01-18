Eisenhower Expressway

Shooting investigation prompts closure of I-290 onramp; delays expected

As of 6:45 a.m., the onramp remained closed

The onramp to the Eisenhower Expressway at Paulina on Chicago's southwest side was closed early Thursday as the Illinois State Police worked to investigate a shooting.

According to the ISP, police received a call at 3:28 a.m., indicating that a vehicle had been shot on the ramp at I-290 and Paulina. The ramp was closed shortly after, ISP said.

When Chicago police arrived on the scene, they found a 25-year-old male with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

It was not yet known if the man had died as a result of the gunshot, police added.

As of 6:45 a.m., the ramp remained closed.

The crash was one of several leading to delays during the Thursday morning commute, including on DuSable Lake Shore Drive where a man was ejected from his car after his vehicle hit a median.

Other crashes and delays Thursday morning were reported on the Stevenson at Pulaski, and in Merrillville and on the Indiana Toll Road, where slick roads had led to accidents.

