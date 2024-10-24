The Food Guy: Broken Tart

Halloween is next week, and for kids, it often means trick or treating. But what about the adults?

Our Food Guy, Steve Dolinsky, says if you’re looking for treats that are a little more substantial, look no further than a two year-old bakery in Oak Park.

Cute and adorable usually describes kids, not cakes. But at Broken Tart – one of the most adorable little bakeries in Oak Park – it’s a pair of sisters driving the decisions.

“My sister Krissy, she’s a pastry chef, she’s worked in kitchens all over the U.S., here in Chicago, in New York,” Katie Mack, co-owner of Broken Tart said.

Mack is more front-of-the-house and marketing. But it doesn’t take an MBA to promote cakes this compelling. Not just decadent chocolate, housing a seasonal blueberry compote, but also passionfruit chiffon and ricotta chip. Ironically, their best seller is a breakfast item usually taking a back seat to biscuits.

“Our top-selling item – the one people that come here from all over to buy – is our kale salad scone. Aged cheddar, chopped kale and golden raisins; this perfect blend of sweet and savory and crunchy.”

That said, don’t overlook the cornbread biscuits.

“We always have a sweet option and a savory option. We do cheese and hot honey sometimes; we make house made jams and whipped butter in the sweet version. We fold in the butter, so it’s a nice tall biscuit and you’re gonna get a lot of flaky layers,” she said.

Cookies are stellar, especially the chocolate chip, finished with sea salt.

“It’s gonna be nice and crispy on the edges, and gooey in the middle.”

Meanwhile, lemon pound cake manages to ride that fine line between sweet and tart.

“Delicious little bite-sized, just really moist cakes that really packs a nice lemony punch,” she said.

More beguiling is the olive oil cake – a creation rooted in Italy.

“Moist on the inside, there’s a crunchy citrus glaze on the outside, you get this beautiful bite,” she said.

Mack says most mornings are frenetic, with a fair amount of jockeying for seats, made even harder as the weather cools and forces you inside. She urges patience.

“It moves quickly, so don’t give up hope if you come and there’s nowhere to sit. A table generally turns over pretty quickly,” Mack said.

Broken Tart

1108 Chicago Ave., Oak Park

708-434-5682