More than 70 school districts in Illinois to close for the upcoming solar eclipse

Dozens of schools across Illinois have announced plans to close for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, more than 70 school districts in the state have listed a "not in attendance" day on April 8. (See the full list below)

The closures come as many cities, particularly those in the path of totality, prepare to navigate unprecedented traffic and crowds. Many are also closing to offer families a chance to witness what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience together.

The state's board of education said while many will not have kids in school, it does not encourage schools to use e-learning days for the event.

"While e-learning is a valid option for educational continuity, districts have been advised against preemptively declaring such days in anticipation of the solar eclipse," the board told NBC Chicago in a statement. "The purpose of e-learning days is to replace emergency closure days. The foreseeable increase in traffic or other anticipated challenges preceding the solar eclipse does not meet the criteria of an emergency that warrants an e-learning day."

At Southern Illinois Univeristy Carbondale, which is in the eclipse's path of totality and will host a festival to celebrate the solar event, classes are canceled for the day.

"Classes on Eclipse Day (Monday, April 8) will be canceled, but the university will be open. Students will not be in class that day and are encouraged to participate in the exciting events and activities on campus," the school's website reads. "All offices will be open throughout the day but may close for a period during the afternoon so everyone can experience totality."

Other schools in the area, including Carbondale Elementary School District 95, Carbondale Community High School, Giant City Consolidated School District 130 and Unity Point Community Consolidated School District 140, will also close for the solar eclipse.

Alton Community Unit School District No. 11 in southern Illinois will have an early dismissal for the eclipse and Waterloo Community Unit School District No. 5 will close entirely.

Throughout the Midwest, several schools have reported closures or switches to e-learning for the rare celestial event. Those include many in Indiana and Ohio.

ILLINOIS SCHOOL CLOSURES

(NOTE: This list will continue to be updated as schools announce closures)